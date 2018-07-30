Zacks: Brokerages Expect Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.93. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.97.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $410,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $80.58 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

