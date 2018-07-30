Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pentair PLC (PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $701.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to report $701.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.91 million. Pentair reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of Pentair opened at $43.26 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Pentair has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pentair by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,601,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

