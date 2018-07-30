Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.75 Million

Analysts expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to post sales of $368.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.60 million. Integra Lifesciences reported sales of $278.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $10,225,725.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,512,606.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,976 shares of company stock valued at $16,723,214. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences opened at $61.43 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.