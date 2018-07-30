Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.44 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to announce $112.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.58 million and the lowest is $110.94 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $105.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $451.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.12 million to $455.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $472.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $466.72 million to $479.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.33). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HR. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $661,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $499,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. 915,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,044. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 196 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.8 billion.

