Zacks: Brokerages Expect Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Good Times Restaurants’ earnings. Good Times Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Good Times Restaurants.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

GTIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.20. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.