Zacks: Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.46. Belden posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Belden had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $605.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey acquired 2,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.31 per share, with a total value of $108,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,651.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $3,491,000.

NYSE:BDC opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. Belden has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

