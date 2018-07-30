Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Ardagh Group also posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardagh Group.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Ardagh Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ARD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ardagh Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Ardagh Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ardagh Group traded down $0.65, hitting $15.89, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 152,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,659. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 99.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 163,571.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.