Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.10). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 1,651.87%.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised MEI Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 934,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 107,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma traded down $0.07, hitting $3.67, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,233. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.96. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.