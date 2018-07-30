Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (MCD) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.92. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 151.67% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Nomura upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 price target on McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded McDonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,636 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,006,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $173,280,000 after purchasing an additional 713,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,616,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15,948.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 532,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,598.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,817,000 after purchasing an additional 522,489 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s traded up $1.14, reaching $158.62, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 223,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,247. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

