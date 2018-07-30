Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Legg Mason Inc (LM) to Post $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.79. Legg Mason posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Legg Mason.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $747.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on LM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

LM stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 2,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $98,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 31,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,150.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 108,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 29.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.2% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 84,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 183.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 427,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legg Mason (LM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.