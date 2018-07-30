Zacks: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Given $10.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

APVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 76,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,376. The company has a market cap of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.76. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 215.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

