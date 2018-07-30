Zacks: Analysts Expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $996.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will report sales of $996.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.79 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.95 per share, with a total value of $599,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,826.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,960,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,110 in the last three months. 29.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG opened at $78.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.