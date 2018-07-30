Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $121,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $79,266.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,668.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,482 shares of company stock valued at $992,926 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 658,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 95,772 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 883,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 228,823 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 349,177 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mitek Systems traded up $0.15, hitting $8.30, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 14,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.37. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

