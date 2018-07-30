Zacks: Analysts Expect LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) to report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. LegacyTexas Financial Group reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LegacyTexas Financial Group.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LTXB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $222,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 289.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 398,768 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 335,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group traded down $0.28, reaching $43.82, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 6,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.