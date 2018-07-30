Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $616.98 Million

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post sales of $616.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.40 million to $631.70 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $567.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.52. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $165,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $129.91 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 0.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

