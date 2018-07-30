Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. Wix.Com posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 104.11% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. MED raised their target price on Wix.Com to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.Com from $103.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,709,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 83,610.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 647,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 646,307 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,763,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,846,000 after purchasing an additional 348,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,151,000 after purchasing an additional 332,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 2,633.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 326,816 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wix.Com opened at $101.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Wix.Com has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $112.40.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.Com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.