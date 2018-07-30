Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (TSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens set a $93.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. 62,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,167. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 118.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

