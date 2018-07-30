Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $60.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SALT. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Scorpio Bulkers stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 2,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,125. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,579.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,113 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 797,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 650,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.