Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.85. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 0 compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.87.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth $3,407,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer opened at $78.13 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.