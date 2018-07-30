Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.57 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

NYSE HT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 299,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,846. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $835.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

