York Water (YORW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

York Water opened at $31.10 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. York Water has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). York Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in York Water by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Water Asset Management LLC bought a new position in York Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in York Water by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

