Yingli Green Energy (YGE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yingli Green Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the solar energy provider an impact score of 48.0770691063571 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE YGE remained flat at $$1.43 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. Yingli Green Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar energy provider reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $349.39 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Yingli Green Energy will post -9.16 EPS for the current year.

YGE has been the subject of several research reports. S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on Yingli Green Energy from $0.45 to $0.62 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Yingli Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects.

