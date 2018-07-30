Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Sells $445,800.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $445,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $375,400.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $385,200.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $378,200.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $389,000.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $302,000.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $291,400.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $302,000.00.

Yext opened at $22.04 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 1,470.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,525,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 5,931.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,397,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,460 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Yext by 79.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,684,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 532,722 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $6,298,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

