YEE Achieves Market Cap of $15.97 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $394,567.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00400456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00163303 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000879 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE’s launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

