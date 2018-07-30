Xylem (XYL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY18 guidance at $2.82-2.97 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XYL opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xylem has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $550,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,592.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

