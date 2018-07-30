Xunlei (XNET) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xunlei earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.3075949317145 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ XNET traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,245. Xunlei has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $27.00.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XNET shares. BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

