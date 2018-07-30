Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 200 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,952,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,648,000 after purchasing an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 248,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 99,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock opened at $307.44 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $208.95 and a 12-month high of $314.23.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $551.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.