W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of W&T Offshore opened at $6.92 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $962.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,197.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. KLR Group downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

