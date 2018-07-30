WSFS Financial (WSFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $56.20 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 4,768 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $268,009.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,196.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $102,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,902.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,136 shares of company stock worth $11,998,401. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 443,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after buying an additional 242,467 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 100,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

