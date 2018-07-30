WPX Energy (WPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WPX Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy opened at $18.51 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, SVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,571.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $991,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. National Alliance Securities raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.