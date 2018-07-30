Workday (WDAY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.30 and last traded at $123.90. Approximately 2,061,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,743,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Workday to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Get Workday alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -97.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $9,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 389,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $50,012,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,773 shares of company stock worth $118,117,147. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 112.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.