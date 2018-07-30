Woodcoin (LOG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $592,062.00 and $2.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003864 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official website is woodcoin.org . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.