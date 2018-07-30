Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Receives $32.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide opened at $35.18 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.10 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

