WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (DFE) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (BMV:DFE) by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $4,355,000.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd opened at $65.90 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,462.50.

