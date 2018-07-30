Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.90. 19,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

