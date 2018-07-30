Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF traded down $0.36, hitting $80.18, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 145,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,863. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.