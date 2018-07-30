Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

XOM opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

