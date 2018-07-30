Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in WD-40 (WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 77.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 687,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $160.00 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $103.80 and a 52-week high of $163.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 14.40%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on WD-40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

In other WD-40 news, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $251,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel E. Pittard acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.65 per share, for a total transaction of $70,304.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.