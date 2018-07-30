Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $497,000 Position in Monsanto (MON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monsanto by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,734,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,236,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monsanto by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,021,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monsanto by 119.6% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,771,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,429 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its stake in Monsanto by 35.7% in the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,656,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,006,000 after acquiring an additional 699,605 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP grew its stake in Monsanto by 53.5% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,311,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,687,000 after acquiring an additional 805,423 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monsanto alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MON. Argus lowered Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

MON opened at $127.95 on Monday. Monsanto has a 52-week low of $114.19 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monsanto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monsanto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.