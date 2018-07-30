Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd opened at $119.46 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,994.28 and a 1-year high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

