Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $955,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Celgene by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,986,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $86.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

