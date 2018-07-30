Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.03

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.03 and last traded at C$27.12, with a volume of 170030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.75.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 32.79%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.