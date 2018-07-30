Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Wheaton Precious Metals traded down $0.24, hitting $20.94, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,371,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,866. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 919.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

