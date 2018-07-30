Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Wheaton Precious Metals traded down $0.24, hitting $20.94, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,371,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,866. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 919.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
