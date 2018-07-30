Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Visa (V)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $140.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa has a 1 year low of $98.51 and a 1 year high of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.97.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

