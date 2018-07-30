WestRock Co (WRK) Position Reduced by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Shares of WRK opened at $56.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. WestRock Co has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $71.55.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.