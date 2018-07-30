Western Gas Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $437.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Western Gas Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Gas Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $50.42 on Monday. Western Gas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.92.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

