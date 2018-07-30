Western Digital (WDC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Digital to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Digital from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.35.

WDC opened at $71.13 on Thursday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 63,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $5,516,590.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,336,319.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,466.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Western Digital by 103.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $7,206,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 634.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 328,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 283,868 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 39.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

