Western Digital Corp (WDC) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,568 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,336,319.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,466.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $106,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,008.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cross Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

