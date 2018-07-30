Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) CEO Kenneth Vecchione Acquires 10,400 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 10,400 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $592,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,785.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation traded down $0.34, hitting $56.61, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 27,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,952. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 552,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.