West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $4,531,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,525,235.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 815.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $109.64 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

